Deltona Woman Charged With Manslaughter In 2019 Overdose Death Of Customer; Seventh Person Charged In Connection to Overdose Death

DELTONA, FL – A Deltona woman has been charged with manslaughter in the 2019 death of a customer who she provided heroin mixed with fentanyl. Kristen Lower, 27, was arrested Friday in a traffic stop conducted by members of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Deltona Crime Suppression Team.

Lower is charged in the death of 29-year-old Michael Holland, who was pronounced dead in his Osteen home on Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019. Family members found him unresponsive in his room.

Detectives used text message records and other evidence to determine Lower’s involvement in providing Holland with the drugs that killed him. During Friday’s traffic stop, Lower was also arrested on new charges of possession of Oxycodone, possession of a Schedule II substance and driving with a suspended license.

Lower posted $25,000 bond on the manslaughter charge and $5,500 on her other charges and was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday evening.

She is the seventh person the Sheriff’s Office has charged with murder or manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose death since 2017.