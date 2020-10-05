Broward Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Man Responsible For Drowning A Woman Last Month In A Dania Beach Canal

According to authorities, Lorenzo Jerome Pulliam, 28, of Dania Beach was booked into the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on one count of premeditated murder in the first degree.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man they say is responsible for drowning a woman last month in a Dania Beach canal. According to authorities, on September 25 at approximately 9:37 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a body found floating in the Dania Beach Cut-off Canal near 1451 Old Griffin Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, marine and dive team units responded and located a female’s body in the canal near the 300 block of Northeast Third Avenue. Crime scene and homicide detectives responded to investigate what appeared to be an apparent drowning.

Homicide detectives continued to investigate the death of the victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Allyson Williams, and they received information that helped them identify Lorenzo Jerome Pulliam, 28, as someone possibly involved in her death. They obtained multiple search warrants and evidence implicating Pulliam in Williams’ murder. Homicide detectives said Pulliam tied up Williams’ hands and feet and threw her into the canal before he jumped into the water to drown her on September 21. After killing Williams, investigators said Pulliam untied the victim before disposing of the body.

On October 3, Saturday afternoon, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) unit arrested Pulliam at his apartment in Dania Beach. Pulliam was booked into the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on one count of premeditated murder in the first degree.