Palm Beach Sheriff’s Detectives Investigating Two Homicides This Weekend One Stabbing and One Shooting, Both in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two homicides which took place this weekend, just hours apart in the late hours of Saturday and early morning hours of Sunday, both in West Palm Beach. Authorities did not specifically link the two incidents yet released information on them together this evening at 7:52 PM.

According to investigators, just after 10:00 pm, on Saturday evening, deputies responded to a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Mobilaire Drive in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies were advised by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue that the female was deceased from what appeared to be stab wounds. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division along with Crime Scene Investigators responded to investigate the death as a homicide. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Additionally, shortly after 4:00 am, Sunday morning, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Military Trail, unincorporated West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division along with Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to investigate the death as a homicide. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding either of these homicides is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.