Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting at Lakes Park RV Park in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, around 7:15 in the morning, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Lakes Park RV Park in Fort Myers in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene, they located one decedent. Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation.

Authorities say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. This investigation is active, and any further updates will be published when they are available.