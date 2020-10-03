CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting at Lakes Park RV Park in Fort Myers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FORT MYERS, FL – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, around 7:15 in the morning, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Lakes Park RV Park in Fort Myers in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene, they located one decedent. Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit assumed the investigation.

Authorities say it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. This investigation is active, and any further updates will be published when they are available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

