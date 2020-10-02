President Donald J. Trump Amends Florida Major Disaster Declaration

North Bear Creek road flooded from Hurricane Sally’s torrential rain. September 16, 2020. Panama City, Florida. Editorial credit: Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com.

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that additional federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Florida as a result of Hurricane Sally on Sept. 14, and continuing. The additional assistance authorizes federal funding to affected individuals in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY).

On Sept. 23, the President authorized Public Assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities such as roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks in Escambia County.

Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties were authorized for Public Assistance Category B, emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance. On Sept. 30, Santa Rosa County was authorized for all categories of Public Assistance.