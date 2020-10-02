38th Annual “Rick Case Bikes For Kids” Program Provides Children With Bikes This Holiday Season

The “Rick Case Bikes for Kids” program was launched in 1982 by Rita & Rick Case and the Rick Case Automotive Group in Ohio where they had 14 bicycle stores. They had the idea to ask the community to donate any bike they no longer need and they would redistribute them to deserving children in time for the holidays.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (October 2, 2020) – The “Rick Case Bikes for Kids” program, celebrating its 38th anniversary this year, has provided more than 125,000 bikes to children during the holidays since 1982, and is now collecting bikes from the community for the 2020 holiday season through December 21, 2020. This year’s collection goal is set at 6,500 bikes, which will be distributed through area Boys & Girls Clubs and other charities, churches and schools.

The “Rick Case Bikes for Kids” program was launched in 1982 by Rita & Rick Case and the Rick Case Automotive Group in Ohio where they had 14 bicycle stores. They had the idea to ask the community to donate any bike they no longer need and they would redistribute them to deserving children in time for the holidays.

“We’ve asked our community to bring in a bike in good condition they no longer needed so it could be donated to children that wouldn’t have an opportunity to own a bicycle. It’s a win-win for everyone. The community would feel philanthropic being able to help a child and the children would be thrilled to have a bike of their own, many for the very first time.” Rita Case, President & CEO

The program makes it easy to get involved and help a child this holiday season by simply dropping off a bike in good condition at any of the Rick Case South Florida-area locations below. They are open 7 days a week; for hours go to www.rickcase.com.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Rick Case Honda / 15700 Rick Case Honda Way (I-75 at Griffin Road), Davie / 954-364-3000

/ 15700 Rick Case Honda Way (I-75 at Griffin Road), Davie / 954-364-3000 Rick Case Acura / 875 North State Road 7 (on 441 at Sunrise), Ft. Lauderdale / 954-587-1111

/ 875 North State Road 7 (on 441 at Sunrise), Ft. Lauderdale / 954-587-1111 Rick Case Hyundai / 925 North State Road 7 (on 441 at Sunrise), Ft. Lauderdale / 954-581-5885

/ 925 North State Road 7 (on 441 at Sunrise), Ft. Lauderdale / 954-581-5885 Rick Case Hyundai / 3550 Weston Road (I-75 Auto Row), Davie / 954-377-4100

/ 3550 Weston Road (I-75 Auto Row), Davie / 954-377-4100 Rick Case Honda Cycles / 15701 Rick Case Honda Way (I-75 at Griffin Road), Davie / 954-364-3201

/ 15701 Rick Case Honda Way (I-75 at Griffin Road), Davie / 954-364-3201 Rick Case Fiat, Alfa Romeo & Maserati / 3500 Weston Road (I-75 Auto Row), Davie / 954-903-5311

/ 3500 Weston Road (I-75 Auto Row), Davie / 954-903-5311 Rick Case Volkswagen / 3520 Weston Road (1-75 Auto Row), Davie / 954-903-5500

3520 Weston Road (1-75 Auto Row), Davie / 954-903-5500 Rick Case Kia / 14500 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise (Sunrise at the Sawgrass Expressway) / 954-622-1700

The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 16 dealerships in Florida, Georgia and Ohio, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Maserati, Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, FIAT, Alfa Romeo and Honda Automobiles & Motorcycles, including the World’s Largest Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia and Volkswagen dealerships located in Broward County, Florida. Rick Case Automotive Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.