Marion County Detectives Arrest Ocklawaha Man For Lewd And Lascivious Battery On A Minor; Paraprofessional with Local School District

According to authorities, Frederick Lamar Hamilton, 31, was placed under arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held on a bond of $20,000.00.

OCKLAWAHA, FL – On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Detective Scala arrested Frederick Lamar Hamilton, 31, for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Victim between 12 and 16-years-old and Sexual Assault on a Victim between 16 and 17-years-old.

According to authorities, on September 2, 2020, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a call for service in reference to a 17-year-old victim disclosing that he had been sexually battered by Frederick Hamilton on numerous occasions for the past 6 years. According to the victim’s disclosure, Hamilton initiated a variety of sexual acts with the victim, and on the most recent occasion, the victim stated that Hamilton provided him with alcohol and then proceeded to sexually batter him.

On October 1, 2020, Detective Scala made contact with Hamilton to conduct an interview about the allegations. During the interview Hamilton admitted to having sexual contact with the victim on 3 separate occasions.

Hamilton was placed under arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held on a bond of $20,000.00. Hamilton is a paraprofessional with the Marion County School District, but the victim was not a student of his. Detectives also believe it is possible that there are other victims. If you have any information about another person who may have been victimized by Hamilton, please contact Detective Scala at (352) 368-3548.