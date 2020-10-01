CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit Execute Residential Search Warrant; Nets Three Arrests In Spring Hill

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SPRING HILL, FL – During the early morning hours of October 1, 2020, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a residential search warrant at 5057 and 5065 Bromley Avenue in Spring Hill. Information had been received regarding the distribution of narcotics occurring at these residences.

The investigation identified the occupants of 5057 Bromley Avenue as Dung Tran, 30, and Crystal Ostrom, 35. Both individuals have significant drug-related history. During the execution of the search warrant, a thorough search of the residence was conducted which led to the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives located the following:

  • 10 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 1.2 grams of Fentanyl
  • Multiple items of Drug Paraphernalia
The suspects were taken into custody and charged as follows:

Dung Tran

  • Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent To Sell
  • Possession of Fentanyl
  • Possession of Paraphernalia

Crystal Ostrom

  • Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Sell
  • Possession of Fentanyl
  • Possession of Paraphernalia

The occupant of 5065 Bromley Avenue was identified as Leonardo Morales, 35. Morales also has a significant criminal and drug-related history.

During the execution of the search warrant at Morales’ residence, detectives located .4 grams of Fentanyl, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and multiple pieces of personal identification information that did not belong to him.

Leonardo Morales

  • Possession of Fentanyl
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Personal Identification Information

These two cases were a result of a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of over 140 grams of Methamphetamine, 5.7 grams of Marijuana, 137 Alprazolam pills, 5 firearms (including a sawed off shotgun) and almost $12,000 in cash.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

