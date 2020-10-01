COPS: Florida Suspect In 68-Year-Old Mother’s Slaying Was Covered In Blood, Violent and Uncooperative With Detectives

According to authorities, just after 1:00 a.m., Adam R. Savage, 37, was found with his mother dead in her bedroom. Savage, whose clothing was covered with a significant amount of blood, was violent and uncooperative when detectives made contact with him.

SANFORD, FL -Seminole County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a domestic related homicide of a woman inside her home. According to authorities, just after 1:00 a.m., deputies were called to the report of a disturbance in the 5500 block of Wilson Road in unincorporated Sanford.

Family members told detectives 37-year-old Adam R. Savage, had called them to come to the home due to an unspecified emergency. When they arrived, family members say Savage tried to keep them out of his mother’s bedroom. Once relatives were able to make entry, they discovered 68-year-old Vicki Savage, suffering from obvious signs of trauma, and called 911. They then held Adam Savage until deputies arrived. Vicki Savage was declared dead at the scene.

Adam Savage, whose clothing was covered with a significant amount of blood, was violent and uncooperative when detectives made contact with him. Based on the facts and circumstances of this case, Savage was booked in to the John E. Polk Correctional facility on a charge of Second Degree Murder and is due for first appearance Friday afternoon.