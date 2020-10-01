CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit Assists Miami-Dade Police In Making Arrests In Armed Carjacking Case

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI-DADE, FL – An armed carjacking case that began in Miami-Dade County ended in Broward County early Tuesday morning after interagency cooperation and swift, dogged police work led to a pair of suspects who were arrested.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Police Department requested assistance from the Broward Sheriff’s Office late Monday, September 28, to try and locate a stolen, white Mercedes-Benz taken during an armed carjacking with a firearm. Broward’s Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit helped locate the vehicle in Pompano Beach. Deputies attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled.

The Aviation Unit tracked the stolen car into Fort Lauderdale, where the two suspects, Bobby Clyde Bean, 52, and Chloe Jamison, 24, bailed out. Broward’s Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit searched for the suspects and found them hiding in the backyard of a home. Bean and Jamison were taken into custody without incident.  Bean is being held in the Main Jail on charges of grand theft auto, resisting an officer without violence and fleeing and eluding. Jamison is being held in the North Broward Bureau Jail and faces charges of grand theft auto and resisting an officer without violence. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

