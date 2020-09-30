CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted For First Degree Murder Arrested In Fort Lauderdale

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested Steve Jean Baptiste, 30, for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Haron Hunter. According to authorities, at approximately 11:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call near the 300 block of West Sample Road in Pompano Beach.

When deputies arrived, they located Hunter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel also responded, and Hunter was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Witnesses say Hunter and Baptiste were involved in a physical altercation when Baptiste pulled out a firearm and shot Hunter several times. Baptiste then left the scene in a white 2006 Mercedes-Benz 4-door AMG model. 
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Baptiste on Monday, Sept. 28 in Fort Lauderdale. He faces charges related to murder in the first degree with a firearm.   

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

