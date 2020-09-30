CrimeLocalPress Releases

Operation Rescue Me: FBI Seeking Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Assault Victim

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

UNKNOWN INDIVIDUAL - JOHN DOE 42

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 42, are being disseminated to the public.

Law enforcement officials are seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as John Doe 42. It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation
Law enforcement officials are seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as John Doe 42. It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 42, shown with a child, were first recorded by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in August 2019. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in October 2015.

John Doe, 42, is described as a white male with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Resources

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Launches “Business Watch”…

Jessica Mcfadyen

South Florida Lawyer Charged with Fraud Related to 1 Global…

George McGregor

Sheriff Carmine Marceno: Semi-Annual Stats Show Drastic…

George McGregor
1 of 385