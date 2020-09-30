Oakland Park Man, 24, Killed After Crashing Scooter In Backyard

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a male victim, identified as Andrew Scutt, 24, of Oakland Park, lying unresponsive in his backyard of the residence and pronounced him deceased on scene. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A 24-year-old man died after crashing his scooter in his backyard. According to authorities, at approximately 10:42 a.m. Sept. 29, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a traffic crash at 1573 N.E. 35th St. in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed that Scutt, riding his 2020 Revolution X Speedfight scooter, entered the backyard through a gate on the west side of the residence. As Scutt proceeded through the gate, travelling northbound through the yard, he struck a privacy fence and was ejected from the scooter. Scutt was not wearing a helmet at the time. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash and the approximate time it happened.