Oakland Park Man, 24, Killed After Crashing Scooter In Backyard

By Joe Mcdermott
Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FL – A 24-year-old man died after crashing his scooter in his backyard. According to authorities, at approximately 10:42 a.m. Sept. 29, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a traffic crash at 1573 N.E. 35th St. in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a male victim, identified as Andrew Scutt, 24, of Oakland Park, lying unresponsive in his backyard of the residence and pronounced him deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives’ preliminary investigation revealed that Scutt, riding his 2020 Revolution X Speedfight scooter, entered the backyard through a gate on the west side of the residence. As Scutt proceeded through the gate, travelling northbound through the yard, he struck a privacy fence and was ejected from the scooter. Scutt was not wearing a helmet at the time. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash and the approximate time it happened.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
