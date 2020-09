MISSING: Detectives Searching for 17-Year-Old Leanora Holloway Last Seen At Fort Myers Mall On September 27th

FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Leanora Holloway. Holloway was last seen getting dropped off at the Edison Mall on September 27th. Holloway is about 5’3” and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Leanora Holloway’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.