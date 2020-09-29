Toughest, Most Productive Ford F−150 Delivers with Best−in−Class Towing and Payload, Most F−150 Torque Ever, Says Manufacturer

All-new 2021 Ford F-150 delivers where it counts with available maximum tow rating** of 14,000 pounds and available maximum payload* of 3,325 pounds, F-150 out-tows and out-hauls any other light-duty, full-size pickup. Customer-focused design results in a more productive, more connected F-150, with standard over-the-air updates, touch screens, and Ford Co-Pilot360™ technology and available Interior Work Surface, Tailgate Work Surface and class-exclusive Max Recline Seats

DEARBORN, MI – With 43 years of F-Series reigning as best-selling truck in America, the all-new Ford F-150 continues to set standards – No other full-size light-duty pickup can match its maximum conventional towing* or payload**, and no other truck provides the electrified power and capability of the available 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ full hybrid offering the most horsepower and torque in the F-150 lineup.

“F-150 is the flagship of Ford’s dedication to building the best trucks and represents our commitment to not just meeting customer needs but exceeding them,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “With capability and functionality foundational to F-Series, the all-new F-150 not only tows more and hauls more than any other light-duty full-size pickup, it is built to surpass customer expectations with smart innovations that will make them even more productive every day.”

The all-new F-150 brings features like available Pro Power Onboard, Interior Work Surface, Pro Trailer Backup Assist and a Tailgate Work Surface, plus advanced driver-assist and connectivity technology. Standard over-the-air updates keep F-150 at the forefront of technology, while its all-new interior is designed to be comfortable, useful and connected.

Tow More, Haul More, Get More Done

The 2021 F-150 is built on a fully boxed high-strength steel frame with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body and box. When equipped with the proven available 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6 and Max Trailer Tow Package, F-150 is rated for more conventional towing than any light-duty full-size pickup – a maximum 14,000 pounds, a gain of 800 pounds over the 2020 model.

PowerBoost full hybrid trucks are rated at a maximum of 12,700 pounds of conventional towing – the most towing ever offered by any full hybrid pickup. Maximum payload increases to 3,325 pounds – more than 1,000 pounds over F-150’s closest full-size light-duty competitor – with gains across most trim levels and configurations. PowerBoost-equipped trucks debut with a maximum payload of 2,120 pounds for the Crew Cab 4×2 model with 6.5-foot box.

Engine 3.3-literTi-VCT V6 2.7-liter EcoBoost

V6 5.0-liter V8 3.0-liter Power Stroke

diesel V6 3.5-liter EcoBoost

V6 3.5-liter PowerBoost

V6 Maximum payload 1,985 lbs. 2,480 lbs. 3,325 lbs. 1,840 lbs. 3,250 lbs. 2,120 lbs. Maximum conventional towing 8,200 lbs. 10,100 lbs. 13,000 lbs. 12,100 lbs. 14,000 lbs. 12,700 lbs.

New Kind of Power

The all-new class-exclusive 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid is the most powerful option in the F-150 lineup, making 430 horsepower and 570 lb.-ft. of torque. Not only does this powertrain deliver the most torque ever in an F-150, its standard Pro Power Onboard brings unmatched exportable power, 2.4 kilowatts of standard power and an available 7.2 kilowatts – enough to power 28 average refrigerators.

Available 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ full hybrid powertrain for 2021 Ford F-150 produces power with purpose – 430 horsepower and 570 lb.-ft. of torque, the most torque ever in an F-150 with available Pro Power Onboard™ providing up to 18 times more exportable power than the nearest competitor. Optional 5.0-liter V8 and 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6 see increases to both power and torque

F-150’s 5.0-liter V8 gets a bump of 5 horsepower and 10 lb.-ft. of torque, to 400 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft., while the proven 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is now rated at 400 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. – a jump of 25 horsepower and 30 lb.-ft. of torque. With six engine options all paired with the Ford-designed and assembled 10-speed automatic transmission, there’s an F-150 for every job, every budget and every hardworking customer.

Engine 3.3-literTi-VCT V6 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 5.0-liter V8 3.0-liter Power Stroke

diesel V6 3.5-liter EcoBoost

V6 3.5-liter PowerBoost

V6 Horsepower 290 @ 6,500 rpm. 325 @ 5,000 rpm 400 @ 6,000 rpm 250 @ 3,250 rpm 400 @ 6,000 rpm 430 @ 6,000 rpm Torque 265 lb.-ft. @ 4,000 rpm 400 lb.-ft. @ 3,000 rpm 410 lb.-ft. @ 4,250 rpm 440 lb.-ft. @ 1,750 rpm 500 lb.-ft. @ 3,100 rpm 570 lb.-ft. @ 3,000 rpm



Technology And Innovation That Count

The all-new F-150 adds technology that works to improve towing convenience and driver confidence. It is the only light-duty full size pickup with available Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Trailer Reverse Guidance. New Trailer Reverse Guidance uses the truck’s high-resolution cameras to provide multiple views along with helpful graphics that tell drivers which way to turn the steering wheel when backing up. Pro Trailer Backup Assist makes backing up a trailer as easy as turning a dial.

F-150 provides customer-focused features including standard 4G LTE modem with Wi-Fi hotspot, new standard tailgate clamp pockets, available Interior Work Surface, available Tailgate Work Surface, available Ford Co-Pilot360™ 2.0 and available class-exclusive Max Recline Seats.

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 goes on sale this fall. It is proudly built and assembled in America at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.