TICK-TOCK: Probe Into FBI’s Russia Investigation “Crossfire Hurricane” Widens to Examine Allegations of Clinton Foundation Corruption

In April 2019, Attorney General William Barr announced that he had launched a review of the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections and it was reported in May that he had assigned Durham to lead it.

WASHINGTON, FL – According to reports U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is looking into the origins of the investigation into purported ties between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 campaign – codenamed “Crossfire Hurricane” – will also be eyeballing alleged corruption in the Clinton Foundation as it relates to his probe.

Durham – who was tasked by Attorney General William Barr with looking into whether or not officials involved in the Russia investigation violated any policies – will be utilizing US Attorney John Huber’s report on the Clinton Foundation as a part of his investigation, reports say.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions had in 2017 tasked Huber – already investigating the infamous Hillary Clinton email scandal – to look into the sale of Uranium One and other activities connected to the Foundation.

The Clinton Foundation, originally founded in 1997, is a non-profit organization this is run by former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, with the stated mission to “strengthen the capacity of people in the United States and throughout the world to meet the challenges of global interdependence.”

The 2010 sale of Canadian uranium mining company Uranium One to Rosatom, a Russian state-owned nuclear corporation, later emerged as an alleged $145 million bribery scandal involving Hillary Clinton – at the time serving as U.S. Secretary of State in the Obama Administration – and the Clinton Foundation. However, after an FBI investigation, a House Intelligence Committee inquiry, and Huber’s investigation, no evidence of wrongdoing has to date been found.

President Donald Trump – who successfully ran a heated campaign against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, with the two remaining bitterly at odds with one another ever since – recently retweeted that “maybe the Clintons won’t get away with it after all” upon news of John Durham’s probe.