The Altman Companies Announces The Hiring Of Lee Ann Edwards As President Of Altman Management Company

BOCA RATON, FL – The Altman Companies, a nationally recognized developer, builder, and manager of exceptional rental apartment communities, is pleased to announce the hiring of Lee Ann Edwards as President of Altman Management Company (AMC). In her role as President of AMC, Edwards will be responsible for the strategic direction of the company while also leading business development efforts for the company.

“Lee Ann brings a solid background and vast experience in apartment operations, a proven track record in business development and client relations, and perhaps most importantly, a robust client list ranging from a “who’s-who” of institutional owners to regional developers,” said Joel Altman, Chairman and Co-CEO of The Altman Companies. “She also possesses true executive leadership experience from her previous roles and is perfectly positioned to lead our already robust and growing third-party management platform.”

With over 20 years in multifamily property management with several of the industry’s top operating apartment platforms including Riverstone Residential, Greystar and RE Carroll Management, Edward’s reputation and extensive background in real estate is the backbone for her future successes at Altman Management Company. Throughout her career, she has developed expertise in conventional, student, garden, mid-rise and high-rise communities from lease-up to stabilized phases and has worked with numerous developers, institutional and private owners.

A Division of The Altman Companies, Altman Management Company is a full-service, apartment management company offering integrated systems and flexible, high-quality performance to third-party clients for over 50 years. The AMC team compiles local market information and designs strategic marketing plans to effectively position each property. Top performing highly-trained on-site management and regional supervisory teams provide local expertise and are empowered to make decisions regarding day-to-day operations. A centralized accounting staff, utilizing state-of-the-art information technology systems, produces timely financial reports for our owner-clients. AMC’s third-party client list includes AvalonBay Communities, a Virginia-based REIT and Starlight Investments and Tricon Residential, Canadian-based, real estate asset management firms.

Edwards received her degree from the University of North Carolina. She and her fiancée Eric recently relocated back to South Florida from North Carolina.

About The Altman Companies: Since 1968, The Altman Companies has developed, constructed, acquired and managed over 26,000 multi-family homes in Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina. The Altman Companies has a reputation for developing and operating upscale apartment homes delivering with it ‘Exceptional Living Experiences’ for its residents. The company has distinguished itself by creating boutique mid-rise and garden-style communities under its Altís brand with resort-style amenities and high-touch services. Since 2017, The Altman Companies has opened three new apartment communities in South Florida including Altís Boca Raton and Altís Pembroke Gardens, and five in Central Florida – Altís Shingle Creek in Kissimmee, Altís Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel, Altís Promenade in Lutz, Altís Grand Central in Tampa and Altís Grand at The Preserve in Northwest Tampa. Today, The Altman Companies has several communities under construction or in the pipeline throughout Florida, including Altís Lake Willis in the Vineland Pointe submarket of Orlando, and four in Miami metro area – Altís Miramar, Altra Miramar, Altís Little Havana and Altís Ludlum Trail. Known for its development of exceptional apartment living, the company has been a leader in the rental apartment field and has been recognized as the South Florida Developer of the Year by South Florida Business Journal.

For more information on The Altman Companies, please visit to www.AltmanCos.com.