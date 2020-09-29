Sheriff Carmine Marceno: Semi-Annual Stats Show Drastic Crime Reduction In Lee County; “Safety and Security of Residents My Number One Priority”

According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the 2020 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR) from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows an overall crime reduction of 11 percent. The 2020 decline follows the preceding year (2019), where overall crime dropped 18.6 percent.

The total number of crimes dropped from 4,044 in the first half of 2019 to 3,798 in the first half of this year. Non-violent crimes fell by 10%, while violent crimes such as sexual battery fell by 3%, and robbery fell by 18%.

“The safety and security of Lee County residents is my number one priority,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “These numbers are proof that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to uphold its commitment to reducing crime.”

Thanks to the opening of satellite offices in Miromar Outlets, Bell Tower Shops and on Fort Myers Beach, theft has dropped by 12% or 277 total cases. This downward trend includes a decrease in retail thefts by 262 cases and in commercial thefts by 96 cases.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Other notable changes include a reduction in arson cases by 38%.

The state-of-the-art Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) has also played a large role in this year’s significant crime reduction.

The RTIC is home to all analytical support and intelligence and collects real-time data from incidents around the county. This cutting-edge, technical environment allows the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to solve, project, and prevent crime like never before.

“Our deputies are top-notch, and I am proud of the work they do each and every day,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “By improving our relationship with the community and the introduction of top-of-the-line technology, we are all working together to make Lee County a better place to work and live.”

Working with our other major assets, which includes drones, observation towers, and mobile surveillance units, we are able to have eyes in various locations throughout the county in real-time. This helps prevent any serious incidents from occurring and provides deputies with a safer, more appropriate response to crimes in progress.