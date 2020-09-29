Orlando Based ‘Samaritan Village’ Announces Virtual Event “Lets Stop Sex Exploitation and Trafficking in Central Florida” on October 15th

ORLANDO, FL – Samaritan Village, a safe home and therapeutic program for adult survivors of sex exploitation, is holding its first-ever virtual fundraiser on October 15th. The event will feature an hour-long, documentary-style presentation where survivors, local government officials, healthcare workers, and advocates will discuss the ill effects of human tracking in Central Florida.

Orlando gets more than 51 million tourists a year. Its beautiful beaches, pleasant climate make it a much sought-after destination. However, this booming industry also presents a dark side: a lucrative market for human traffickers who recruit, transport, abduct and deceive girls and women into sexual exploitation. In 2018, the city had the third-highest reported human trafficking cases, and the numbers continue to rise.

Survivors of human trafficking are subjected to complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Samaritan Village’s mission is to provide faith-based care to adult females who have been sexually trafficked so they can heal from trauma, recover from addiction, take back their lives and become catalysts for change in their communities. Additionally, Samaritan Village is committed to educating and empowering at-risk youth because it will dismantle the supply line for traffickers and remove the need for future services.

On average, it costs Samaritan Village $250 a month per resident to provide the necessary therapies for survivors. Samaritan Village has the capacity to host 6 residents at any given time. No program fees are ever charged to the residents or their families; all costs are incurred by Samaritan Village. However, the organization continues to be an underfunded ministry. Survivors’ urgent needs, such as unanticipated medical expenses, have caused the lapses and cancellations of essential therapies and treatments.

All proceeds from the fundraising event will go towards building a safe and comfortable environment for these survivors to heal.

“For the last 10 years, Samaritan Village has been on the frontlines of providing resources, safety, and empowerment to survivors. I hope you will join in the fight against sex trafficking and help Samaritan Village raise awareness,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

Register online for One Village by clicking HERE. Supporters may also donate to Samaritan Village at samaritanvillage.networkforgood.com.

About Samaritan Village

The mission of Samaritan Village is to provide a safe place where sexually trafficked women can heal from trauma, recover from addiction, and reclaim their lives and faith to become catalysts for change in their communities. Samaritan Village offers a long-term, trauma informed, and holistic care model of rehabilitation for survivors. www.samaritanvillage.net