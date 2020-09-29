President Trump Receives Third 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Nomination In One Month; Legal Scholar Says Why “He Fully Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize”

President of the United States Donald J. Trump gestures as he addresses a press conference at the Lotte Palace Hotel. New York, NY, September 26, 2018. Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – September represents a hat trick for President Donald Trump, as reports indicate that he has been nominated for the third time in a month for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, this time courtesy of a group called the “Trump Doctrine” which advocates against the United States being involved in “endless wars.”

Australian legal scholar David Flint was interviewed this past Sunday by Sky News Australia, where he explained his reasoning for nominating Trump for the prestigious award.

“The Trump Doctrine is something extraordinary, as so many things that Donald Trump does. He is guided by two things, which seem to be absent from so many politicians. He has firstly common sense and he is only guided by a national interest, and therefore, in our circumstances, an interest in the Western alliance,” he said. “What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided that he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing, but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America. He’s reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war.”

Flint said that he also based his decision upon the circumstances under which Trump was previously nominated for the award twice earlier this month.

Trump’s first 2020 Nobel nomination came via a member of the Norwegian Parliament after brokering the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace deal; His second nomination, merely days later, came from a member of the Swedish Parliament after Trump was involved in establishing normalized economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

“What Trump did is he went ahead and negotiated against all advice, but he did it with common sense. He negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together,” Flint said. “He’s also been the first American president to work out how to make America energy independent of the Middle East. He is really producing peace in the world in a way which none of his predecessors did. He fully deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October of next year.