Miami-Dade Police Searching For 16-Year-Old Girl, Sarah Nunez, Missing from Cutler Bay Area Home; Last Seen Over Month Ago In August

By Joe Mcdermott
Nunes is described as a white female, 16 years old, approximately 5’2’’ tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has Brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and unknown colored pants. She is missing from the 21200 Block of SW 102 Avenue, in Cutler Bay.
According to the report, On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Sarah Nunez left her residence in Cutler Bay, Florida and has not returned. Nunes is described as a white female, 16 years old, approximately 5’2’’ tall and 150 pounds. She has Brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt near the 21200 Block of SW 102 Avenue, in Cutler Bay.

CUTLER BAY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the local community to assist them in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from her home for over a month. According to the report, On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Sarah Nunez left her residence in Cutler Bay, Florida and has not returned.

Miss Nunez does not suffer from any mental or physical impairments; however, detectives believe she may need assistance. Nunes is described as a white female, 16 years old, approximately 5’2’’ tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has Brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and unknown colored pants. She is missing from the 21200 Block of SW 102 Avenue, in Cutler Bay.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective F. Owens or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

