Miami-Dade Police Searching For 16-Year-Old Girl, Sarah Nunez, Missing from Cutler Bay Area Home; Last Seen Over Month Ago In August

CUTLER BAY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the local community to assist them in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from her home for over a month. According to the report, On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Sarah Nunez left her residence in Cutler Bay, Florida and has not returned.

Miss Nunez does not suffer from any mental or physical impairments; however, detectives believe she may need assistance. Nunes is described as a white female, 16 years old, approximately 5’2’’ tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has Brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and unknown colored pants. She is missing from the 21200 Block of SW 102 Avenue, in Cutler Bay.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective F. Owens or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).