Louisiana Man Arrested on Numerous Sex Charges Involving 15 Year Old Teen; Living Off and On In Teens Bedroom Closet in Spring Hill

According to detectives, Johnathan Lee Rossmoine, 36, of Louisiana, had been living off and on in the teen’s bedroom since Aug. 19, 2020. The suspect would hide in the closet when the victim’s parents were home, only coming out when they left for work.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, September 27, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Spring Hill where the parents of a teenager found an adult man hiding in their child’s bedroom. When deputies arrived on scene they found the man, later identified as Johnathan Lee Rossmoine, 36, still hiding in the victim’s closet.

Rossmoine advised he drove from Louisiana to Spring Hill on several occasions to have sex with the victim. The suspect advised on this current trip he had been in Hernando County for about five weeks and had sex with the victim on numerous occasions. The victim first met the suspect about two years ago while using an online chatting app. The app allows users to chat via text and voice using virtual avatars.

The victim referred to Rossmoine as a boyfriend. The victim indicated initially telling Rossmoine about being 18 before admitting prior to meeting in person to actually being 15. The victim indicated Rossmoine had been living off and on in the teen’s bedroom since Aug. 19, 2020. The suspect would hide in the closet when the victim’s parents were home, only coming out when they left for work.

Rossmoine further advised numerous sexual encounters also occurred in his van, which was parked in proximity to the victim’s house. Johnathan Rossmoine was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the age of 12 and 16 and obscene communication, travel to meet after use of computer to lure a child. His bond was set at $25,000. The possibility of additional charges is pending further investigation.