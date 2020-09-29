Bronx Man Wearing Bra and Panties Hacks Grindr Date to Death with Machete; Witness: Victim “Was Like So Cut Up, On The Floor In Pieces”

According to officials, the alleged murderer, Juan Alonso, 50, had met his date through Grindr, a social networking and online dating application for gay, bi, and transgendered people. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

BRONX, NY – A bizarre scene unfolded in a New York apartment earlier this week after a Bronx man – dressed in a bra and panties – allegedly hacked his male Grindr date to death with a machete after a supposed dispute over bedroom sex acts, cops say.

According to officials, the alleged murderer, Juan Alonso, 50, had met his date through Grindr, a social networking and online dating application for gay, bi, and transgendered people. Police responded to a 911 call placed by Alonso’s roommate 7 p.m. Sunday after he had arrived home and discovered him holding a bloody machete while standing over the corpse of his date, according to reports.

Grindr, where the suspect and victim met, is a social networking and online dating application for gay, bi, and transgendered people. Editorial credit: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

Police responding to the scene of the alleged crime – East 206th Street, near Perry Avenue – placed Alonso under arrest – leading him out of the apartment wrapped in a bloody sheet – and took him for a psychological evaluation, after which he was formally charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, officials say.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

An NYPD spokesperson stated that investigators were looking into whether or not the brutal killing stemmed from a “dispute over not liking certain sex activities and it escalated.”

The apartment building’s superintendent, John Gonzalez, 33, reportedly stated that the victim “was like so cut up, on the floor in pieces” and that he was surprised that Alonso was capable of such an act.

“He was a good guy,” Gonzalez said. “I always talked to him. He always was calm. He didn’t look like the type of guy who would do something like that.”

This is not the first murder associated with use of the Grindr app. In December of this year, a Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly killed his date and ate his testicles on Christmas Eve.

The victim’s identity has yet to be publicly released, pending notification of next of kin.