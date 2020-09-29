CrimeLocalSociety

Cooper City Single Vehicle Crash Kills Pembroke Pines Woman As Condition Deteriorated, Died 11 Days Later at Memorial Regional Hospital

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

CRASH-KILLS-WOMAN
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Doris E. Zagon, 90,  to Memorial Regional Hospital for her injuries. Zagon’s condition deteriorated, and she died 11 days later on August 26, 2020. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

COOPER CITY, FL – A single vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a 90-year-old Pembroke Pines woman. According to authorities, on August 15, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives say preliminary information showed Doris E. Zagon, 90, was traveling in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Griffin Road in Cooper City. She was approaching the intersection of Southwest 106th Avenue in the center thru lane.

For reasons yet to be determined, Zagon veered off the roadway, striking the concrete curb, a pole and a guardrail. The vehicle came to a final rest against a second concrete pole and guardrail. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported her to Memorial Regional Hospital for her injuries. Zagon’s condition deteriorated, and she died 11 days later on August 26, 2020. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

RK Centers Continues South Florida Aggressive Growth with…

George McGregor

Who’s a Bigot, a Racist or a Fascist?

Chuck Lehmann

Death Near Deland Area Spring Hill Park Under Investigation

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 588