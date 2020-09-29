Cooper City Single Vehicle Crash Kills Pembroke Pines Woman As Condition Deteriorated, Died 11 Days Later at Memorial Regional Hospital

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Doris E. Zagon, 90, to Memorial Regional Hospital for her injuries. Zagon’s condition deteriorated, and she died 11 days later on August 26, 2020. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

COOPER CITY, FL – A single vehicle crash has resulted in the death of a 90-year-old Pembroke Pines woman. According to authorities, on August 15, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives say preliminary information showed Doris E. Zagon, 90, was traveling in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Griffin Road in Cooper City. She was approaching the intersection of Southwest 106th Avenue in the center thru lane.

For reasons yet to be determined, Zagon veered off the roadway, striking the concrete curb, a pole and a guardrail. The vehicle came to a final rest against a second concrete pole and guardrail. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported her to Memorial Regional Hospital for her injuries. Zagon’s condition deteriorated, and she died 11 days later on August 26, 2020. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.