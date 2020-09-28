Who’s a Bigot, a Racist or a Fascist?

In his many comments about race and religion during his eight years in office, the former “Liar in Chief” blamed others, mostly Republicans or Conservatives, of engaging in hate speech because they protested the actions of certain groups relating to race and religion. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Those words are bandied about willy-nilly by mostly liberals (a/k/a Progressives) generally describing their political opponents. First off, what is the definition of a bigot? It is defined as: “A person who has strong, unreasonable ideas, especially about race or religion, and who thinks anyone who does not have the same beliefs is wrong”. That same definition can be used for the terms racist and Fascist as well.

So, if you disagree with another person or express a negative opinion of another person or group, you become a prime target for being called a “bigot”, a “racist”, or a “Fascist”, especially if you are a Republican or a Conservative. That term “bigot”, along with the term “racist” and “Fascist”, are being used by liberals to alter the dialogue when a clash of ideas and opinions are being debated. That is the “modus operandi” of the far-left today, when they can’t argue the facts, and are unable to back up their positions on the issues, especially when the debate is about race or religion. Even today, with no proof whatsoever, President Trump is called a “racist”, a “bigot”, or a “Fascist” by the liberal left and Democrat candidate Joe Biden on a regular basis. Their hatred knows no bounds. Even some loony Democrats, like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.), are calling for Pres. Trump’s impeachment, just because they don’t like him personally and that he is president, and he is not a Democrat. Just recently, Joe Biden, in a desperate move, has accused President Trump of being like Nazi propaganda official Joseph Goebbels. Is this the type of political speech that the Democrats are going to use to gain votes in the upcoming election? I guess you could say there are no fools like old fools, and those Democrats fit that description.

One of the biggest practitioners of this labeling was none other than our former “Liar in Chief”, Barack Hussein Obama. In his many comments about race and religion during his eight years in office, he blamed others, mostly Republicans or Conservatives, of engaging in hate speech because they protested the actions of certain groups relating to race and religion. It seemed, no matter what the situation was, when it came to race or religion, he always took the side of the blacks (or other minorities) and the Muslims (to the exclusion of all other religions). President Obama was supposed to be a “uniter” not a “divider” when he first ran for office. Well, how did that work out? We are now more divided, as a nation than ever before, thanks to the policies and rhetoric of President Obama, and the racial “bomb throwers” like Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, and the Congressional Black Caucus etc.

The designation of the terms “bigot”, “racist” and “Fascist”, are becoming so hackneyed today that it is like the boy who cried “wolf” too often, in that, after a while, he wasn’t taken seriously when a true dire situation arose. Those over-used words are uttered to end all conversations about race and religion as many people are shut down and shut up as they don’t want to be labeled with those highly emotional terms, in that regard, the far-left has been very successful in their mission. The term “political correctness” has been popularized as a result of this concerted effort to stifle “free speech”.

It seems that the closer the election comes about, the more vicious the Democrats use the terms bigot, racist, and fascist in describing Republicans, in general, and President Trump, in particular. Very seldom do you hear them degrade the Trump policies about the economy or foreign policy. Their main attack on Trump is that he is “evil” personally, therefore, you should vote for Joe Biden, even though he is in the throes of a cognitive decline.

Now, we’re confronted with a barrage of lies and innuendo about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Anyone who has listened to her and the people who know and have worked with her, have nothing but the utmost praise for her legal knowledge and temperament, No matter, the Democrats will try to vilify her with slander and libel. What a disgraceful way to examine her as she appears before the Senate for confirmation.

After the 9/11 terror attacks by militant, terrorist Muslims, there was no wide-scale violence against Muslims, even though the terrorists were all Muslims. The most recent government statistics show that anti-Semitism is a far bigger problem than anti-Islamic bias in this country. The statistics show that 60% of biased acts reported were perpetrated against Jews, and only 13% targeted Muslims. So why did President Obama and the Democrats keep up the drumbeat about Islamophobia when there was little of any widespread animosity and hateful actions against Muslims? Did they have an agenda?

People are fearful, and rightly so, about the lives of their families and neighbors who are potential victims of these ruthless, demented, and fanatical domestic terrorists, some of whom happen to be Muslims, the perpetrators of 9/11. Yes, many so-called “social justice” protesters and Muslims are not terrorists, but most terrorists are anti-American Marxists and Muslims, and we shouldn’t be called “bigots”, “racists”, or “Fascists” in expressing our concerns that the San Bernardino massacre, the shooting in the Orlando nightclub, and the mowing down, by a truck, of innocent civilians in lower Manhattan, the take over in Seattle and the mayhem and havoc in Portland, Minneapolis, NYC, Louisville etc., for pointing out who were the perpetrators of these terrorist acts. These will not be the only insurrections and terrorist attacks against our citizens and our country in the future. The terrorists have said so, over and over again, and we would be fools if we didn’t take their threats to heart. Should we be labeled a “bigot”, a “racist” or a “Fascist” for pointing that out? Hitler laid out his plans in his book “Mein Kampf”, but the free world sloughed off his boastings as the rants of a fool, and look what happened, World War II.

These militant Islamic and radical domestic terrorists have stated that they want the world to be a universal Caliphate or a Marxist/Socialist society, with them in control. It’s stated so in the Koran and in the writings of the organizers of BLM and ANTIFA. Should we be sheep being led to slaughter because we risk being called a “bigot”, a “racist”, or a “Fascist”? Only a fool would settle for that scenario. Speak up America, and don’t let “political correctness” keep you from telling the truth. Our lives and our country are at stake. Speak up! Support President Trump as he tries to institute policies that will make us safer from future terrorist attacks. Condemn, not only the Muslim terrorists, but also the likes of BLM (Black Lives Matter) and ANTIFA for what they are, radical domestic terrorists whose main goal is the overthrow of our government. They are NOT peaceful protesters.

And, don’t let partisan animosity toward our president, deter us from instituting practical solutions regarding this problem. You can’t appease these people, only strong confrontation and arresting these hooligans will deter their outrageous and violent behavior.