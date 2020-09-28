RK Centers Continues South Florida Aggressive Growth with $20.4 Million Purchase of Best Buy Property in Doral

During 2019, RK completed over $100 million in acquisitions, investing in seven new properties totaling just under 500,000 square feet, primarily ‘open air’ regional and community shopping centers in South Florida and New England.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL – Continuing their commitment to South Florida, RK Centers has announced its acquisition of the Best Buy Doral property located at 10760 NW 17th St., Doral. The sale price for the 45,675 square foot building was $20.4 million. The site consists of 4.23 acres.

The seller was represented by Roberto Susi and the buyer was represented by Jose Sasson-Lerner, both of whom are with Axiom Capital Advisors. Andrew Zidar, RK Centers’ VP of Development and Acquisitions, said, “The location of this asset, coupled with the presence of a strong national tenant such as Best Buy, made this both a unique and desirable property for us to acquire.”

During 2019, RK completed over $100 million in acquisitions, investing in seven new properties totaling just under 500,000 square feet, primarily ‘open air’ regional and community shopping centers in South Florida and New England. In another recent South Florida deal, RK Centers welcomed a new Burlington to its 280,000 square foot RK California Club Center at 850 Ives Dairy Road in North Miami. The retail plaza, located one half mile west of I-95, is home to an attractive mix of tenants including Winn-Dixie, Dollar Tree, CVS, Planet Fitness, Citi Trends and many others. There remains 26,800 square feet of space available at the center. For leasing inquiries, contact Jorge Ventura at (305) 949-4110.

About RK Centers:

RK Centers is a privately held family-owned real estate development company which owns and manages over 9 million square feet of commercial retail space, primarily ‘open air’ regional and community shopping centers in New England and South Florida. With a minimal amount of leverage, the company closes on acquisitions within 30 days with its own funds. With over 35 years of experience in real estate, RK Centers has a proven track-record of success with tenants, customers, and communities with all leasing and management functions performed in-house. For company and property information, visit www.rkcenters.com