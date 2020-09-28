Pedestrian Struck In Pompano Beach Hit and Run Pronounced Dead

According to authorities, Kenyanna Bell, 24, of Pompano Beach, was transported to Broward Health North where she remained and later died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, due to her injuries. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-321-4840.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A hit-and-run crash has left a female pedestrian dead, and now Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the driver involved. According to authorities, at approximately 9:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, Broward Regional Communications received a hit-and-run call near the 900 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded and located a pedestrian, Kenyanna Bell, of Pompano Beach, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Bell, 24, was transported to Broward Health North where she later died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, due to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling northbound on North Dixie Highway when it struck Bell. After the crash, a white sedan believed to have been involved in the crash was observed pulling into the parking lot of a local business. The driver of the vehicle, described as a white female, was seen exiting the sedan then re-entering the car before leaving the scene. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-321-4840. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.