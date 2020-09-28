Genesis Reveals Camouflaged GV70 Previewing New Dynamic Midsize SUV

GV70 makes its first public debut in Korea. G-Matrix camouflage highlights distinctive brand design details. The camouflaged vehicle shown in the teaser photo previews the brand’s second SUV, a dynamic midsize that joins the GV80 in a rapidly expanding model lineup.

SEOUL – Today the brand new Genesis GV70 SUV is revealed publicly in Korea. The camouflaged vehicle shown in the accompanying teaser photos previews the brand’s second SUV, a dynamic midsize SUV that joins the GV80 in a rapidly expanding model lineup.

The camouflaged GV70 will be tested on public roads in Korea for one month, beginning today. Observers who are fortunate to catch it in the wild can scan a QR code on the vehicle’s wrap to learn more about the camouflage pattern and G-matrix.

“We are thrilled to share this early sneak preview of our second SUV, the Genesis GV70,” said Genesis official. “It telegraphs an exciting new design and reinforces the core brand values that run through our lineup. We look forward to sharing full details on GV70 with everyone in the near future.”

While specific details are presently hidden by the bespoke G-Matrix camouflage pattern, the continued evolution of Genesis’ signature “Athletic Elegance” design language is noticeable.

G-Matrix is inspired by the diffused reflection of light from precision cut diamonds and is a core part of the Genesis brand identity. Drivers can look forward to the creative application of the pattern on the GV70 in different ways, emphasizing the details that are emblematic of the Genesis brand.

