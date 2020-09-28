CrimeLocalSociety

Death Near Deland Area Spring Hill Park Under Investigation

By Jessica Mcfadyen
BODY FOUND NEAR PARK

SPRING HILL, FL – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early this morning in the Spring Hill area of DeLand. According to authorities, Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call just before 6 a.m. after someone discovered the man’s body near South Delaware Avenue and Green Street, near Spring Hill Park.

Detectives are working to identify the victim as the investigation continues. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

