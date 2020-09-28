Death Near Deland Area Spring Hill Park Under Investigation

SPRING HILL, FL – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early this morning in the Spring Hill area of DeLand. According to authorities, Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call just before 6 a.m. after someone discovered the man’s body near South Delaware Avenue and Green Street, near Spring Hill Park.

Detectives are working to identify the victim as the investigation continues. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.