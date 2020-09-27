Fatal Shooting at Miami Walmart

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting at 8400 Coral Way, in Miami, that left one man dead. According to investigators, On Saturday, September 26, 2020 at approximately 9:43 a.m. two adult males were involved in an altercation inside Walmart Supercenter. One of the males fired a weapon, striking the other male. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the victim deceased.

Responding officers detained the shooter without incident. There were no other injuries reported. According to Local 10 News, a representative of Walmart, Amber March, issued the following statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s incident and will do everything possible to assist police in their investigation. We’re grateful that their swift response led to the apprehension of the suspect before others could be harmed. Our hearts go out to those close to the victim and those affected by the events of this morning.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.