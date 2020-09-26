VIDEO: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit Catches Man Stealing Parts from Pier 41 Marine Boat Dealership in Fort Myers

According to authorities, Humberto Diaz, 54, was seen walking from a business with two Yamaha units he had removed from boats. Aviation directed deputies to Diaz’s location. hE was arrested and charged with Burglary to an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and grand theft over $5,000.

FORT MYERS, FL – On September 25, 2020 the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Pier 41 Marine boat dealership in Fort Myers located at 15820 South Tamiami Trail.

According to authorities, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit used state of the art FLIR camera technology and observed a suspect, later identified as Humberto Diaz, 54 who was seen walking from a business with two Yamaha units he had removed from boats. Aviation directed deputies to Diaz’s location.

“I am so proud of the swift and diligent work our deputies and detectives put into this burglary investigation,” stated Carmine Marceno “Our Aviation Unit went to work and caught this burglar in action.”

Diaz ran from deputies, leading them on a brief chase, but quickly apprehended him after deploying their taser. Deputies soon after located the boating equipment hidden in nearby bushes along with a black bag containing tools to commit the burglary.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Diaz was arrested and charged with Burglary to an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and grand theft over $5,000.