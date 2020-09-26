CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit Catches Man Stealing Parts from Pier 41 Marine Boat Dealership in Fort Myers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Humberto Diaz
FORT MYERS, FL – On September 25, 2020 the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Pier 41 Marine boat dealership in Fort Myers located at 15820 South Tamiami Trail.

According to authorities, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit used state of the art FLIR camera technology and observed a suspect, later identified as Humberto Diaz, 54 who was seen walking from a business with two Yamaha units he had removed from boats. Aviation directed deputies to Diaz’s location.

“I am so proud of the swift and diligent work our deputies and detectives put into this burglary investigation,” stated Carmine Marceno “Our Aviation Unit went to work and caught this burglar in action.”

Diaz ran from deputies, leading them on a brief chase, but quickly apprehended him after deploying their taser. Deputies soon after located the boating equipment hidden in nearby bushes along with a black bag containing tools to commit the burglary.

Diaz was arrested and charged with Burglary to an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest without violence, and grand theft over $5,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

