New Senate Committee Report Accuses Hunter Biden of Paying Hookers, Receiving $3.5 Million Wire Transfer from Wife of Moscow Mayor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new report said to be “earth shattering” released Wednesday from Senate Republicans alleges that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million payment from the wealthy wife of Moscow’s former mayor, amid a slew of other financial transactions and entanglements that federal government officials warned presented not only conflicts of interest as the but raises “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns” which the Committee will continue to investigate.

The report also detailed what it called several payments to foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds consistent with organized prostitution and/or human trafficking.

OUT TODAY: Report with @chuckgrassley found millions of dollars in questionable financial transactions between Hunter Biden & his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow. https://t.co/R1MxQ4xGKP — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 23, 2020

The records acquired by the Committees show that Hunter Biden and his family were involved in a vast financial network that connected them to foreign nationals and foreign governments across the globe.

Rosemont Seneca Thornton, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, received $3.5 million in a wire transfer from Elena Baturina, who allegedly received illegal construction contracts from her husband, the former mayor of Moscow.

Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.

Hey ⁦@jaketapper⁩ you spent a lot of time covering Russia over the past 4 years. Now Hunter Biden got $3.5 mil from the wife of the mayor of Moscow (a known Putin associate) so I look forward to your commentary. https://t.co/lKCjLhlZYl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2020

The records acquired by the Committees show consistent, significant and extensive financial connections among and between Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, Devon Archer, and Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime and PLA as well as other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds. These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns. The Committees will continue to evaluate the evidence in their possession.

The 87-page report has been largely dismissed by Democrats.

According to CNN, the Senate GOP report I said to attack the Bidens with previously aired allegations.