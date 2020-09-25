Trump Expected to Nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court; Said To Be Favored by Conservatives and Religious Right

Amy Coney Barrett, who has suggested Roe v. Wade was an “erroneous decision” and called the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit “an assault on religious liberty” is expected to be Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg tomorrow in an announcement.

WASHINGTON, D.C – According to multiple news sources including the New York Times and CNN and FOX, President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice. Barrett herself has posted a message to Twitter thanking the President for picking her and promising to follow the law as she has throughout her career.

Just want to thank @realDonaldTrump for nominating me as the next SCOTUS. I've upheld the law for many years and that will never change. I will make Americans proud. I'm so blessed. Love you always.💞💞💞 — Justice Amy Barrett (@JusticeAmyConey) September 26, 2020

Barrett is a 48-year-old federal appeals court judge from Chicago who is favored by conservative groups and the religious right. Her confirmation to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon who sat on the bench for 27 years, would solidify a 6-3 majority for Republican appointees on the bench for the foreseeable future.

DEVELOPING: President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to fill RBG’s seat https://t.co/GcYDfukQub — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 26, 2020

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

Barrett is known for suggesting that Roe v. Wade was an “erroneous decision” and called the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit “an assault on religious liberty.”

The president is expected to make the announcement during a White House event on Saturday.