Trump Expected to Nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court; Said To Be Favored by Conservatives and Religious Right

WASHINGTON, D.C – According to multiple news sources including the New York Times and CNN and FOX, President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice. Barrett herself has posted a message to Twitter thanking the President for picking her and promising to follow the law as she has throughout her career.
Barrett is a 48-year-old federal appeals court judge from Chicago who is favored by conservative groups and the religious right. Her confirmation to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon who sat on the bench for 27 years, would solidify a 6-3 majority for Republican appointees on the bench for the foreseeable future.
Barrett is known for suggesting that Roe v. Wade was an “erroneous decision” and called the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit “an assault on religious liberty.”
The president is expected to make the announcement during a White House event on Saturday.