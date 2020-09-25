Lamborghini eSports: Nils Naujoks Crowned Champion of The Real Race

Lamborghini The Real Race – Nils Naujoks

ITALY – Automobili Lamborghini announceed the first ever winner of The Real Race, sim racing competition played on the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform. Nils Naujoks from Germany and sim racing manager of world leading esports team G2, excited fans at the online final last night, winning against eleven other drivers and securing a once in a lifetime opportunity to train alongside Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers and drive a real Lamborghini race car. Naujoks won by a landslide 20 points taking pole position having been the race leader in both the Barcelona and Mount Panorama tracks.

The champion will be joined by Italian Matthias Egger and South African Jordan Sherratt, who placed 2nd and 3rd with 20 points each. Barcelona saw extremely wet conditions with a number of drivers unable to make it across the finish line and Mount Panorama was a race of attrition with drivers queuing at millimeter perfection and frequently making contact. The winners will soon venture to Lamborghini headquarters where over three days they will have an opportunity to visit the R&D simulator used to develop the latest Lamborghini models at its headquarters, and meet Lamborghini drivers. The sim drivers will also get the unique chance to drive a Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo on the legendary Imola raceway. As the first-placed driver, Naujoks will also receive a Huracán GT3 Evo limited edition diecast model with in-game livery.

Lamborghini The Real Race – Final Starting Grid

The Real Race final was a thrilling, star-studded evening that saw legends such as former British Formula One racing driver, David Coulthard, Italian Formula One presenter Federica Masolin and former Italian Formula One racing driver and five-time Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro host the evening. In addition to the official competition, the finals also included a guest appearance from Italian motorcycle racer Pecco Bagnaia, the 2018 Moto2 World Champion, currently racing in MotoGP with Pramac Racing Ducati.

The Real Race first edition started last May with a kick of event followed by five qualifiers that attracted 1.5 million viewers on Lamborghini social media and esports.lamborghini website, with 2.500 gamers registering from 106 different countries.

“We are really excited that our first steps into the eSports space has proven a huge success. Lockdown has presented a whole range of opportunities and challenges and we are proud that we were able to produce an eSports tournament series that resonated with the community. Our ambition was to create a new platform for fans of our brand and the motorsports and sim racing communities to play with using the virtual and real world. The Real Race has been a new chapter in our story, something different and innovative, just like our cars”. Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer, Automobili Lamborghini

The rush of adrenalin, a pounding heart, the sure and certain knowledge that something is about to happen: Enter the future of hyper horology. Impertinent, excessive, incisive, uncompromising, and slightly mad, this is Roger Dubuis. The brainchild of two daringly disruptive visionaries, Roger Dubuis has been all about mindset since 1995. Solidly sustained by an integrated Manufacture, an innovative spirit, a flagrant disregard for convention and irrepressible daring are the cornerstones of its irrepressibly bold attitude. The lifeblood of its non-conformist and unmistakably contemporary timepieces, headlined by the iconic Excalibur collection. That’s what Roger Dubuis is all about! Laugh, scream, roar, and above all, create… for an exclusive tribe that believes in the value of living larger than life at every turn. No rules, our game. Inspired by other cutting-edge industries and out-of-the-box designs, boundary-pushing technical sophistication combines with an inbred love of extravagance to prove, time and time again, that Roger Dubuis is unquestionably the most exciting way to experience Hyper Horology. Make every second of your life epic.

Lamborghini The Real Race – Matthias Egger

Established in 1872, Pirelli is among the world’s leading tyre producers. It is the only pure consumer tyre company that includes car, motorbike, and bicycle tyres as well as associated services. Pirelli has a distinct positioning in high value tyres, characterised by an advanced technology with more than 2,700 homologations obtained, thanks to partnerships with the most prestigious car manufacturers in the world. In order to achieve the highest levels of performance, safety and containment of environmental impact, Pirelli has always been strongly committed to research and development, in which it invested 6.1% of revenue from high-value products in 2019. Involved in motorsport since 1907, Pirelli has been the exclusive official tyre partner of the Formula 1™ World Championship since 2011 and has just renewed the agreement until 2023.

Lamborghini The Real Race – Jordan Sherratt

PT Pertamina Lubricants is a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero) which manages the automotive and industrial lubricants and base oil business on the Indonesian and international markets spread across Asia, Africa and Australia. Pertamina Lubricants operates three production units in Indonesia and one production unit in Thailand with a total capacity of more than 535 million liters per year. Pertamina Lubricants products have gained recognition from the international community, as proven by its superior product Pertamina Fastron, which continues to strengthen its presence on the global market by being a Main Technical Partner of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the motorsport department of the world supercar manufacturer, Automobili Lamborghini. As a Main Technical Partner of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, Pertamina Lubricants has jointly worked with the motorsport department to develop the 10W-60 Fastron Platinum racing variant, a product specifically formulated to improve the performance of the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo and GT3 V10 engines, and currently used during the Lamborghini Super Trofeo one-make championship.