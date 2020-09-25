Kia Motors Reveals New K5 And Carnival At Auto China 2020

Kia’s presence at the show highlights the wealth of research and development that has gone into the brand’s products, which aim to attract a young, trend-setting audience. This is matched by a highly experiential Auto China exhibition, allowing visitors to interact and engage with Kia’s latest vehicles and technologies.

BEIJING – Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors Co. (DYK) is welcoming the start of a new era for the brand with the Chinese-market debut of the new Kia K5 and Kia Carnival at Auto China 2020 in Beijing. Kia’s presence at the show highlights the wealth of research and development that has gone into the brand’s products, which aim to attract a young, trend-setting audience. This is matched by a highly experiential Auto China exhibition, allowing visitors to interact and engage with Kia’s latest vehicles and technologies.

“At Auto China 2020 we are revealing more about our mid- to long-term strategic vision, and showing the direction in which we are taking the Kia brand,” said Li Feng, General Manager for DYK. “Our latest models such as the K5 and Carnival will spearhead this evolution, with each providing stylish and high-tech mobility to trend-setting drivers. These are revealed alongside our high-performance China Touring Car Championship competitor, as well as unique displays designed to engage users with our cutting-edge ‘connected car’ and production technologies.”

Under its TECH (Turbo, Electrification, Connectivity, Hybrid) strategy, DYK plans to offer competitive new technologies and vehicles for the next 10 years. The strategy will also see DYK become a leader in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector by 2030, with NEV sales set to account for 30 percent of DYK’s entire sales volume.

All-new Kia K5 signifies new brand direction

To demonstrate the ongoing transformation of Kia’s design and brand, the company is giving the made-in-China Kia K5 its Chinese debut at the show. The brand’s global best-selling sedan combines a striking new design with a driver-focused interior, cutting-edge technologies, and all-new powertrain options – illustrating the premium qualities that the Kia brand now offers Chinese customers.

The K5 also boasts a suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies, placing it among the most high-tech and comprehensively-equipped cars in its class.

K5 revealed alongside cutting-edge technology displays

Further demonstrating the technological prowess of the new Kia K5, the new model debuts alongside a pair of exhibits developed exclusively for the Beijing auto show. Illustrating Kia’s leading research and development processes, each display explores Kia’s commitment to developing vehicles and technologies based on the demands and desires of Chinese buyers.

The ‘i-GMP’ (innovative-Global Modular Platform) display shows off the advanced modular platform that underpins every China-built Kia K5. This exhibit features four robot arms, each ‘dancing’ in time to a carefully choreographed light show for visitor enjoyment. The three-minute display helps audiences understand the cutting-edge production processes employed by Kia to build a car for one of the most dynamic markets in the world, as well as how its advanced CVVD engine technology works.

“The Kia brand is back again. We in R&D have worked so hard to bring the Kia brand where it belongs: on the way to become China’s new trendsetter,” said Sven Patuschka, Head of Hyundai Motor Technology & Engineering Center in China (HMTC). “With a growing focus on software development, we will foster the power of Chinese innovation with one common goal: using our passion to develop products and services that meet the needs of our customers.”

Unrivalled style, space and comfort from the new-generation Kia Carnival

The second vehicle in the spotlight at Auto China 2020 is the fourth-generation Kia Carnival. Dubbed a ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’, the new Carnival offers a leading combination of innovation, space, flexibility and style. The most advanced MPV that Kia has ever created, the new Carnival is another strong indicator of Kia’s intentions to produce stylish and modern cars for China.

Its SUV-inspired design is matched with innovative in-car technology and class-leading cargo capacity over three or even four rows of seats. Its range of powerful and advanced gasoline engines and eight-speed automatic transmission contribute to a confidence-inspiring driving experience, offering smooth and swift progress and an unruffled dynamic character.

The new Kia Carnival features Kia’s evolved ‘tiger-nose’ design across the front. This integrates LED daytime running lights and headlamps into the grille to give it a confident, futuristic new look and a unique light signature.

Kia’s motorsport performer – an interactive exhibit with Kia’s CTCC competitor

Kia has also brought its China Touring Car Championship (CTCC) race car to the show, expressing another important element of the Kia brand and how it is evolving to meet the interests of buyers in the region.

This high-octane display features Kia’s K3 CTCC racer, alongside a bank of spinning bikes. Gamers select a vehicle, then start pedalling, allowing up to four people to compete for victory by controlling the car’s speed as they cycle. The end of the game sees visitors’ times added to an overall ranking, with awards for the fastest and most powerful participants. As well as giving visitors an experience designed to make their hearts beat faster, the game also helps to communicate information on the technology and performance Kia brings to the CTCC.

Kia at Auto China 2020

These exhibits are featured alongside a range of Kia’s models developed and produced exclusively for China by DYK. Models on-show at the event include the brand’s bestselling crossovers and SUVs, such as the KX3, KX5 and Sportage, as well as the popular K3 sedan.