The Department of Justice Releases Statement on Handful of Military Ballots Cast for President Trump That Were Accidentally Discarded

By Joe Mcdermott
President Trump
The statement from DOJ said seven of the nine ballots that were reviewed were all cast for President Donald Trump. Two others were resealed and not reviewed for their content. Editorial credit: Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, the Department of Justice found what it calls a “small number” of military ballots that were accidentally “discarded.” The statement from DOJ said seven of the nine ballots that were reviewed were all cast for Trump. Two others were resealed and not reviewed for their content.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, at the request of Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis, the Office of the United States Attorney along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Scranton Resident Office, began an inquiry into reports of potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

Since Monday, FBI personnel working together with the Pennsylvania State Police have conducted numerous interviews and recovered and reviewed certain physical evidence.  Election officials in Luzerne County have been cooperative. At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded.   Investigators have recovered nine ballots at this time.  Some of those ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot.  Of the nine ballots that were discarded and then recovered, 7 were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump. Two of the discarded ballots had been resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI and the contents of those 2 ballots are unknown.

The FBI and the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Thursday that they are investigating “potential issues” with the nine military ballots but have not yet filed any charges. The original statement was revised as initially all nine were reported as being cast for Trump, however, two were not seen.

To read the official FBI / DOJ statement, click here.

