REPORT: Newly Founded Cybersecurity Startups Raise Over $31M In 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – According to data presented this morning by Delaware based technology firm Atlas VPN, there are 78 new cybersecurity companies founded in 2020 that cumulatively have raised over $31.6 million in funding year-to-date. The report covers statistics on the number of cybersecurity startups launched and funding raised from 2015 to 2020.

The report shows that:

In 2020, the cybersecurity market has welcomed 78 startups that cumulatively have raised over $31.6 million in funding year-to-date.

Three companies alone collected nearly 96% ($30.3 million) of the total amount of investments.

The startup that scored the most significant investment is Beyond, which secured a total of $21 million in February of 2020.

A cybersecurity startup with the second biggest investment is Sevco Security, which raised over $6.7 million in May of 2020.

Also, in the top three list is Soc.OS, which received more than $2.5 million in investments in July this year.

The majority — 35% — of this year’s cybersecurity companies are from the US.

While the amount of cyber incidents is increasing and cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, the number of new cybersecurity startups is declining each year.

A full rundown of the groups findings can be found on their blog.