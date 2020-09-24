BusinessScienceTechnology

REPORT: Newly Founded Cybersecurity Startups Raise Over $31M In 2020

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

A new reports shows that 78 new cybersecurity companies were founded in 2020 raising over $31.6 million in funding year-to-date. The report covers statistics on the number of cybersecurity startups launched and funding raised from 2015 to 2020. Cybersecurity is the protection of computer systems and networks from the theft of or damage to their hardware, software, or electronic data, as well as from the disruption or misdirection of the services they provide – a vastly growing industry.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – According to data presented this morning by Delaware based technology firm Atlas VPN, there are 78 new cybersecurity companies founded in 2020 that cumulatively have raised over $31.6 million in funding year-to-date. The report covers statistics on the number of cybersecurity startups launched and funding raised from 2015 to 2020.

Cybersecurity is the protection of computer networks from theft or damage to hardware, software, or electronic data, as well as from disruption or misdirection of the services they provide – a vastly growing industry.

The report shows that:

  • In 2020, the cybersecurity market has welcomed 78 startups that cumulatively have raised over $31.6 million in funding year-to-date.
  • Three companies alone collected nearly 96% ($30.3 million) of the total amount of investments.
  • The startup that scored the most significant investment is Beyond, which secured a total of $21 million in February of 2020.
  • A cybersecurity startup with the second biggest investment is Sevco Security, which raised over $6.7 million in May of 2020.
  • Also, in the top three list is Soc.OS, which received more than $2.5 million in investments in July this year.
  • The majority —  35% — of this year’s cybersecurity companies are from the US.
  • While the amount of cyber incidents is increasing and cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, the number of new cybersecurity startups is declining each year.
Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

A full rundown of the groups findings can be found on their blog.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Karma Announces First All−Electric Vehicle and New GS Series…

George McGregor

Answering The Call of Enthusiasts, Bronco Brand Expands…

George McGregor

Parler Releases Election Transparency Pledge; Free Speech…

George McGregor
1 of 185