EnvironmentU.S. NewsWeather

President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania landed at Lawson Army Airfield March 8 in Air Force One before flying in Marine One to Lee County, Alabama, where March 3 storms and tornadoes killed 23 people and caused major damage.  U.S. Army photo by Patrick Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Sally from Sept. 14, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available through FEMA’s Public Assistance program at a 75% cost share to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Sally in Escambia County.

Additionally, emergency protective measures, including any direct federal assistance, will be available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Jeffrey L. Coleman has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response and recovery operations in the affected area. Designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Senator Markey Leads 36 Senate Colleagues in Demanding…

George McGregor

Compilation Video of Joe Biden Narrated by Clinical Social…

Joe Mcdermott

Former Senator Joe Lieberman Says Failure to Implement A…

George McGregor
1 of 317