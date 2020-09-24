President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida

Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania landed at Lawson Army Airfield March 8 in Air Force One before flying in Marine One to Lee County, Alabama, where March 3 storms and tornadoes killed 23 people and caused major damage. U.S. Army photo by Patrick Albright, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning Public Affairs. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Sally from Sept. 14, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available through FEMA’s Public Assistance program at a 75% cost share to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Sally in Escambia County.

Additionally, emergency protective measures, including any direct federal assistance, will be available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Jeffrey L. Coleman has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response and recovery operations in the affected area. Designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.