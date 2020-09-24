Palm Coast Man, 60, Arrested For Pointing Lazer At Volusia Sheriff’s Office Helicopter

60-year-old Gregory Marr of Palm Coast was taken into custody and charged with pointing a laser at a driver or pilot. The charge is a Misdemeanor. His arrest was filed from Volusia Sheriff’s Office Air One helicopter.

PALM COAST, FL – For the second time in a week, a local man was arrested for pointing a green laser at the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Air One helicopter, this time interfering with an air search in Palm Coast.

Around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Air One responded to assist the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on a search for a subject who bailed out following a traffic stop on Palm Harbor Parkway. Shortly after arriving overhead, the Air One crew started getting hit with a laser from a nearby home on Chelsea Court.

Air One directed Flagler deputies to the house, where 60-year-old Gregory Marr of Palm Coast was taken into custody and charged with pointing a laser at a driver or pilot.

Returning to the search on the bailout, Air One located the suspect and guided Flagler deputies to the spot where he was lying in the wood line near a retention pond. He was also taken into custody without incident.

On Tuesday morning, an Edgewater man was also arrested after he pointed a green laser at Air One from his boat on the Intracoastal Waterway. Air One was responding to a burglary call at the time, and the laser caused the pilot temporary partial vision loss.