Community Care Plan Donates $75,000 Among Local Organizations To Renovate Apartments And Provide Essential Items To Community

SUNRISE, FL – South-Florida-based Community Care Plan (CCP), the health plan with a heart, which is owned by Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System, is pleased to announce that it is donating $75,000 to various local community organizations. After speaking with community organizations about the current needs of parents, caregivers, and children, and viewing various media segments highlighting the current needs within our community, Community Care Plan has chosen to donate $75,000 to be dispersed among the following organizations:

Broward Healthy Start Coalition Family Nurturing Centers of South Florida Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank Healthy Families Broward Jack and Jill Center Miami-Dade County Public Schools – Family Meals On the Go (Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc.) The Village South

“As a health plan that serves over 100,000 members of various health plans and managed care programs throughout South Florida, including Florida Healthy Kids (a Florida KidCare program) in eight South Florida counties and Medicaid in Broward County, Community Care Plan was aware of families in our community struggling financially before COVID-19,” said Jessica Lerner, President and CEO of Community Care Plan. “The pandemic has made it even more difficult for parents and caregivers to get essential items and we are providing our donations to help these community organizations provide food, diapers, baby formula, and self-care items. Taking it even one step further, The Village South, a residential and outpatient substance use behavioral health program, will be using our donation to help renovate apartments for mothers and families.”

For more information about Community Care Plan and affordable, free or low cost, income-based, high-quality health plan options, please visit the Community Care Plan website (www.CCPcares.org).

Broward Healthy Start Coalition

Broward Healthy Start Coalition, Inc. was incorporated on February 14, 1992 and is the leader in Maternal and Child Health policy and programming in Broward County. The Coalition receives funding from the Florida Department of Health and the Agency for Health Care Administration and is responsible for the formation and administration of the Healthy Start system, which includes management of subcontracts for quality services to pregnant women and children birth to age three and monitoring services through quality improvement and assurance responsibilities and accountability. For more information, please visit https://browardhsc.org/

Family Nurturing Centers of South Florida – Nurturing Parenting Program

In 1971, Family Central, Inc. (FCI) began as an organization to assist working poor families in need of subsidized childcare. Nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and certified by the International Association of Continuing Education and Training, FCI has grown into an agency serving over 18,000 in South Florida annually through family strengthening, early learning initiatives, a food program, and educational training.

In an effort to creatively and collaboratively meet the ever-changing needs within the child welfare system, FCI was acquired by Kids In Distress, Inc. in January 2019, allowing for a greater continuum of care with lower administrative costs. FCI is committed to continuing the mission of strengthening relationships and creating sustainable nurturing communities where children and families flourish.

The Nurturing Parenting Program is a short term intensive in-home visitation parent education program using the Nurturing Parenting Skills for Families framework. Families and their children, birth – 11 years old, are eligible for services. All sessions are designed to promote the 5 Nurturing Constructs and 5 Protective factors that form the core service delivery and provide an opportunity for strength based wraparound case management services. Total service time is approximately 18-20 weeks. For more information, please visit www.familycentral.org/FamilySupportServices.

Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank

Founded in 2014, The Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and first established diaper bank in Fort Lauderdale. The mission of The Greater Fort Lauderdale Diaper Bank is to provide diapers to disadvantaged families and partnering community organizations, who support families in need. For more information, please visit www.ftldiaperbank.org

Healthy Families Broward

Healthy Families Broward is a community-based, voluntary home-visiting program designed to promote positive parent/child interaction and healthy childhood growth and development, thereby preventing child abuse and neglect. The program is modeled after the highly successful national Healthy Families America Initiative, which is based on more than two decades of research and experience with successful home visitor programs. Healthy Families Broward Partners include Broward Health, Healthy Mothers-Healthy Babies Coalition, Kids in Distress and Memorial Healthcare System. Healthy Families Broward is Funded by the Ounce of Prevention Fund, Children’s Services Council and the United Way of Broward County.

Healthy Families Broward offers pregnant women and their families, and families of newborns living in targeted zip codes, home-visiting services that are delivered by trained family support workers. The family support worker is invited into the homes of families to offer support, promote positive parent-child relationships, promote healthy child development, enhance family functioning through the development of a trusting relationship, enhance problem solving skills and provide links to health and family support services families may need. Services may begin during pregnancy or at the birth of the baby and are offered to families for up to five years. For more information, please visit https://brhpc.org/healthy-families-broward/

About Jack and Jill Center

It is the mission of Jack & Jill Children’s Center’s to break the cycle of poverty for children of high need working families through quality early childhood education and family strengthening programs. The center is located in the heart of Broward County and was founded in 1942 by the Junior League. Over the past 78 years, Jack & Jill has served nearly 20,000 children and families. For more information, please visit www.jackandjillcenter.org

Miami-Dade County Public Schools – Foundation for New Education Initiatives, Inc. (FNEI)

More than 69% of students attending Miami-Dade County Public Schools in 2018-2019 school year were registered for free/reduced price lunch. That’s 241,527 students, many of whom go hungry during summer months when school is out. This past year M-DCPS registered over 9,500 students living in insecure housing and needing assistance for themselves and their families. Foundation for New Education Initiatives (FNEI) was founded in 2008 in part to support these students.

Besides helping to feed, clothe, and shelter needy students and their families, FNEI supports initiatives such as the Cultural Passport program, equipping needy students and classrooms in high-need schools with wireless devices, and many other otherwise unfunded, critical programs. Last year alone, over 125,000 students benefited directly from FNEI-supported initiatives. For more information, please visit www.giveourstudentstheworld.org

The Village South

At WestCare Florida, our team of multi-cultural, experienced and credentialed staff is dedicated to providing the best care to everyone who enters our doors. Our goal is to uplift the human spirit by providing the skills and support for individuals to achieve their own goals and transform their lives.

WestCare provides a wide spectrum of human services in both residential and outpatient environments. Our services include a juvenile justice treatment program, outpatient counseling, mental health care, and substance abuse treatment. Our outpatient programs provide counseling to clients with special needs, such as those with HIV, and promote early intervention for anyone with two or more disorders. We have programs throughout Central Florida, South Florida and the Florida Keys.