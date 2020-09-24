Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Raises $7,540 for First Coast Blessings in a Backpack

From left, Founder and Chairman Linda Sherrer and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack Managing Director Susan Evans. Funds were raised through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s online campaign to increase awareness for Blessings in a Backpack and its mission to end childhood hunger on the weekends.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty proudly raised $7,540 for First Coast Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food for the millions of elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry.

Funds were raised through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s online campaign to increase awareness for Blessings in a Backpack and its mission to end childhood hunger on the weekends. The Northeast Florida real estate firm invited its team of Realtors, employees, partners, clients and the community to support the cause by making donations on www.firstcoast.blessingsinabackpack.org/donate.

“Philanthropy and helping to make a difference in the lives of children and families in the communities we serve are at the core of our culture,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Founder and Chairman Linda H. Sherrer. “We are proud to support Blessings in a Backpack and its efforts to eradicate childhood hunger and we truly appreciate the generosity and compassion of our dedicated team and community.”

In Northeast Florida, more than 80,000 children were identified as food insecure prior to the pandemic. First Coast Blessings in a Backpack is currently providing nutritious weekend meals to more than 4,500 local students with direct deliveries to 42 dedicated school partners in three counties. This fundraising campaign helped to raise awareness about child hunger locally and the need for funds to feed more children.

“There is a critical gap in child nutrition that goes unnoticed by most, unless you experience it, and we know the need is even greater now for children in Northeast Florida who are at risk of being affected by hunger,” First Coast Blessings in a Backpack Managing Director Susan Evans said. “We are truly thankful for this donation provided by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty to feed children in our programs.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Christy Budnick and Founder and Chairman Linda H. Sherrer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has a team of more than 425 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. The company operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC.

In 2019, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.2 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in the J.D. Power 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.