Warrants Issued In Charlotte County for Two Owners of HD Custom Homes In Port Charlotte After Two Year Investigation, Over Fifty Complaints

By Jessica Mcfadyen
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Warrants are out for Mathew Harden and Stephen Dukes owners of HD Custom Homes in Port Charlotte after victimizing many. This case began in 2018 when CCSO started receiving multiple complaints on the construction company. The duo are facing 13 charges to include 1 count of Scheme to Defraud and 12 counts of Misapplication of Construction Funds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

