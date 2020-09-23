Warrants Issued In Charlotte County for Two Owners of HD Custom Homes In Port Charlotte After Two Year Investigation, Over Fifty Complaints

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Warrants are out for Mathew Harden and Stephen Dukes owners of HD Custom Homes in Port Charlotte after victimizing many. This case began in 2018 when CCSO started receiving multiple complaints on the construction company. The duo are facing 13 charges to include 1 count of Scheme to Defraud and 12 counts of Misapplication of Construction Funds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).