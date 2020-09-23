SHERIFF: “It’s Simple, If You Prey On Our Children, We’re Going To Prey On You” Englewood Man Faces 83 Charges Against Children; $1,4M Bond

James Palmucci is facing 83 charges against children including being in possession of child porn, battery of child by throwing bodily fluids and lewd and lascivious molestation of children under 12 years of age.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – An Englewood Florida man was arrested on eighty-three charges against children. James John Palmucci, 48, was arrested on Tuesday September 22, 2020 with a bond set at $1,400,000.00.

According to detectives, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit collaborated with the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation Task Force on this case when the office received several complaints from young female juveniles alleging that an Englewood man had been had been touching ands sexually abusing them.

Throughout the course of an investigation several search warrants were issued and executed and ultimately child pornography was located on the cellular device belonging to Palmucci. He was then charged with possession of child porn, battery of child by throwing bodily fluids and lewd and lascivious molestation of children under 12 years of age.

“It’s simple. If you prey on our children, we’re going to prey on you, “ Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell