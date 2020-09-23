NCOSE: Childlike Sex Dolls Must Be Banned in U.S.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) supports the CREEPER Act 2.0 (H.R. 8236) that would ban the sale and possession of childlike sex dolls in the U.S. and was introduced by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL). Patrick A. Trueman, president and CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation said childlike sex dolls have been sold online on both Amazon and Wish, two of NCOSE’s Dirty Dozen List targets for 2020. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

Washington, D.C. – The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) supports the CREEPER Act 2.0 (H.R. 8236) that would ban the sale and possession of childlike sex dolls in the U.S. and was introduced by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL).



“Childlike sex dolls encourage pedophilia and could condition users to commit sexual abuse of children in real life. We support banning these vile products in the U.S., and applaud Rep. Buchanan for tackling this important issue,” said Patrick A. Trueman, president and CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.



“These dolls are perverse from the get go; recently, a mother discovered that an image of her 8-year-old daughter’s face was used on a sex doll being sold on the Internet.”

Trueman noted that childlike sex dolls have been sold online on both Amazon and Wish, two of NCOSE’s Dirty Dozen List targets for 2020.



“Congress must step up efforts to protect children from predators, in the marketplace and online. Our nation suffers from a child sex abuse crisis and the CREEPER Act would be a critical step in ending it,” Trueman said.

