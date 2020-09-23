PoliticsPress ReleasesSociety

NCOSE: Childlike Sex Dolls Must Be Banned in U.S.

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Childlike Sex Dolls
The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) supports the CREEPER Act 2.0 (H.R. 8236) that would ban the sale and possession of childlike sex dolls in the U.S. and was introduced by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL).  Patrick A. Trueman, president and CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation said childlike sex dolls have been sold online on both Amazon and Wish, two of NCOSE’s Dirty Dozen List targets for 2020. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

Washington, D.C. – The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) supports the CREEPER Act 2.0 (H.R. 8236) that would ban the sale and possession of childlike sex dolls in the U.S. and was introduced by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL).

“Childlike sex dolls encourage pedophilia and could condition users to commit sexual abuse of children in real life. We support banning these vile products in the U.S., and applaud Rep. Buchanan for tackling this important issue,” said Patrick A. Trueman, president and CEO of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.
 

“These dolls are perverse from the get go; recently, a mother discovered that an image of her 8-year-old daughter’s face was used on a sex doll being sold on the Internet.”

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BILLS-116hr8236ih/pdf/BILLS-116hr8236ih.pdf

Trueman noted that childlike sex dolls have been sold online on both Amazon and Wish, two of NCOSE’s Dirty Dozen List targets for 2020.

“Congress must step up efforts to protect children from predators, in the marketplace and online. Our nation suffers from a child sex abuse crisis and the CREEPER Act would be a critical step in ending it,” Trueman said.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

About National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) Founded in 1962, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) is the leading national non-partisan organization exposing the links between all forms of sexual exploitation such as child sexual abuse, prostitution, sex trafficking and the public health harms of pornography.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Former Senator Joe Lieberman Says Failure to Implement A…

George McGregor

BREAKING: In Landmark Decision, EU’s Biggest Coal Plant Must…

George McGregor

COVID-19 Innovation: Pathways Launches Virtual VPK Program…

George McGregor
1 of 693