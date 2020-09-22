Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglary at Harold’s Auto Center in Spring Hill

According to the the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an employee of Harold’s Auto Center located at 5299 Commercial Way in Spring Hill called to report various items stolen from the business including tools, electronics, and two vehicles.

SPRING HILL, FL – On September 21, 2020 at approximately 7:30 a.m., an employee of Harold’s Auto Center located at 5299 Commercial Way in Spring Hill called to report a burglary. The caller reported various items were stolen from the business including tools, electronics, and two vehicles.

According to the report, the employee noted the office was in disarray, and the keys and corresponding vehicles belonging to two customers were missing. Deputies noted that the suspect or suspects made entry by prying open a rear door to the garage.

One of the vehicles stolen was a 2015 white Ford Escape that was dropped off for service by a towing company over the weekend. The other vehicle was a 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse that was dropped off for service. The investigation into the incident remains active. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.