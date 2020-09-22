CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglary at Harold’s Auto Center in Spring Hill

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
According to the the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an employee of Harold’s Auto Center located at 5299 Commercial Way in Spring Hill called to report various items stolen from the business including tools, electronics, and two vehicles.

According to the report, the employee noted the office was in disarray, and the keys and corresponding vehicles belonging to two customers were missing. Deputies noted that the suspect or suspects made entry by prying open a rear door to the garage.

One of the vehicles stolen was a 2015 white Ford Escape that was dropped off for service by a towing company over the weekend. The other vehicle was a 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse that was dropped off for service. The investigation into the incident remains active. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

