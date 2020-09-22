CrimeLocalSociety

Flagler County Sheriff Announces ‘Silent Guardians’ Program; Voluntary Database of Surveillance Cameras Operated by Participating Community

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Sheriff Staly
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly during a recent operation dubbed ‘Unmasked’ which netted 24 Drug Dealers. Joining the Silent Guardians program does NOT give FCSO access to your surveillance footage. Joining simply tells FCSO that you may have footage that might be helpful during an investigation. Photo: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office YouTube.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking residents and business owners to help keep Flagler County safe by joining the FCSO Silent Guardians program. When a crime occurs, the FCSO often seeks out anyone with a camera system near the incident or along a path of escape to assist if they are willing to share that video.

The Silent Guardians program is a very simple enhancement to that technique and will essentially be a database of surveillance cameras owned and operated by businesses, homeowners and renters throughout Flagler County.

The Sheriff’s Office will not monitor this security footage but will contact the home or business owner in the event a crime occurs in their area and ask to review potentially helpful security footage.

Joining the Silent Guardians is very easy to do and only requires that you fill out an online form letting the FCSO know where your camera is located, what street/cross-streets your camera views and how to contact you in case a crime near you occurs.

Joining the Silent Guardians program does NOT give FCSO access to your surveillance footage. Joining simply tells FCSO that you may have footage that might be helpful during an investigation.

“Quick access to surveillance footage solves crimes,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “People install these cameras to protect their businesses, their homes and their families. By working together we can continue to solve crimes quickly and keep crime low in Flagler County.”

Since his election in 2017, Sheriff Staly has implemented Guardianship policing and numerous programs designed to encourage Flagler County residents and business owners to become more involved in preventing, and potentially solving, crimes within their own communities.

For more information on the Silent Guardians click here.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

