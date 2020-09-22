Detectives Seeking Public’s Assistance with Information on Unsolved Homicide In West Palm Beach, Offers $3,000 Reward for Arrest

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting homicide of Cristobal Mena, 38, of West Palm Beach. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. No motive is known at this time.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Friday, September 4, 2020, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Major Drive in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate the shooting as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Cristobal Mena, 38, of West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office along with Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. No motive is known at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available.