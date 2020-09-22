CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Public’s Assistance with Information on Unsolved Homicide In West Palm Beach, Offers $3,000 Reward for Arrest

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting homicide of Cristobal Mena, 38, of West Palm Beach. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. No motive is known at this time.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Friday, September 4, 2020, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Major Drive in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate the shooting as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Cristobal Mena, 38, of West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office along with Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County are offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. No motive is known at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

