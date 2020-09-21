PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

VIDEO: Biden Agrees He “Doesn’t Have A Chance” When Confronted in Duluth, Minnesota; “Told to Go Home! Too Long In The Basement”

By Joe Mcdermott
In the video, Biden and his entourage, including several secret service members, appeared to be walking away from the event towards waiting large black SUVs when the former Vice President decided to respond to a loud booing crowd nearby.

DULUTH, MN – A cell phone video has gone viral on social media as it shows Joe Biden admitting he ‘probably cannot win the election’ as he was leaving a visit to Duluth, Minnesota on Monday.

As the VP approached the crowd he made a friendly and welcoming handshake gesture as a man continued to chant and yell, “Go Home Joe. Boo, Go Home, Boo….. You don’t have a chance, Joe!”

Biden can be heard agreeing on the video saying, “I know… Probably not… But if I do I’ll come for you, OK?” The man continues “You don’t have a chance, Joe! Go Home, Too long in the basement Joe, Too long in the basement”.

According to the Duluth News Tribune, Biden toured a largely empty union training center – Carpenters Training Institute in Hermantown, in the Duluth area, while Donald Trump visited Bemidji airfield where the crowd exceeded 1,000 people.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

