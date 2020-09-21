CrimeLocalSociety

Twin Brothers Accused of Kidnapping and Assaulting Victim at Miami Gardens Home Charged in Federal Court

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Devon Cooke
Devon Cooke of Miami, Florida, when he was arrested in northeast Iowa in 2018 for felony eluding, assault on a peace officer, possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations. At the time it was discovered he was also wanted in Florida for 2nd degree murder.

MIAMI, FL. – Federal prosecutors have charged 23-year-old twin brothers Devon Cooke and Donavan Cooke, of Miami Gardens, with carjacking and kidnapping after they allegedly abducted and assaulted a man in an attempt to collect ransom money. Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit unsealed today, the Cooke brothers’ victim drove to the twins’ home in Miami Gardens on September 15, 2020, to collect money.  When the victim arrived, the Cooke brothers — already on house arrest for murder and attempted murder charges — are alleged to have assaulted the victim, snatched his car keys, and dragged him out of the car and into their house. According to the complaint, the brothers bound the victim to a chair, wrapping his arms and legs with duct tape. The complaint states that the brothers beat the victim, used a knife to cut his face and toes, and wrapped a dog leash around the victim’s neck, choking him to the point of unconsciousness.

The complaint also alleges that the Cooke brothers threatened to kill the victim if he did not come up with ransom money and that a witness heard the victim plead for his life. With one of the brothers alleged to have been holding a gun to the victim’s head, the victim made a phone call. He instructed the person who answered to collect cash, a Rolex, and other jewelry from the victim’s room, place it in a bag, and drive to a location the Cooke brothers selected. While that person did as the victim asked, an armed accomplice of the Cooke brothers arrived at the defendants’ home, loaded the victim into his car, and transported the victim to the exchange spot, according to the complaint. Once there, the victim fled the car and the Cooke brothers’ accomplice drove off with the ransom.  

An investigation led law enforcement officers to the Cooke twins.  Inside their home, FBI agents found duct tape, a dog collar, ammunition, and other items. 

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

The Cooke brothers are in federal custody.  They made their initial appearance today in Miami federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Becerra, who detained them for a future hearing.  Each brother faces up to 15 years in federal prison on the carjacking charge, and life in prison on the kidnapping charge.

FBI Miami and its FBI Miami Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case, in collaboration with the Miami Gardens Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dayron Silverio and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gilfarb.

A criminal complaint contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty. You may find related court documents and information on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or on http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov, under case no. 20-mj-03653.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Study: It’s Not “If” Robots Will Take Over…

George McGregor

SCAM ALERT: Flagler Residents Contacted by FPL Imposter…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Abortion Legacy

Bonnie Chernin
1 of 570