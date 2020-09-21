Tips Needed In Miami Shooting That Left Man Dead

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that resulted in a man dead. According to investigators, units responded to reports of a person shot inside of a residence at 2140 NW 97 Street, Miami, Florida.

Once the units arrived, they discovered Corey Smith, 46, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. A 15 year-old male was inside of the residence at the time of the incident, but was not harmed.

No subject information is available at this time. It has been confirmed that the victim was a member of the athletic staff at Miami Senior High School. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”